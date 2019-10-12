Home Sport Cricket

When you think about team, you end up batting more: Virat Kohli

The 30-year-old Virat Kohli was involved in a 225-run partnership with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Published: 12th October 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli bats during the second day of the cricket test match between India and South Africa in Pune.

Virat Kohli bats during the second day of the cricket test match between India and South Africa in Pune. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PUNE: After becoming the Indian batsman with the most number of double centuries in Tests, skipper Virat Kohli said that after becoming the captain, he started to think about the team completely.

The batsman managed to score his highest Test score as he registered an unbeaten knock of 254 runs. The skipper declared the innings despite having a chance of scoring a triple-hundred.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Kohli said: "Feels great obviously. It's a nice little thing to become the Indian batsman with the most number of double centuries in Tests. I used to struggle initially to get big scores, but as soon as I became the captain, I started to think about the team. And when it happens you end up batting more than you can imagine".

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's ability to find gaps puts pressure on opposition, says VVS Laxman

What makes this feat special is that the batsman has scored all his double centuries after 2016. Kohli said that his knocks against West Indies and England are his top two scores of over 200 in Test cricket.

"Overall, I am very happy. It was a very dominating day for us again. We are in a top position. If you keep thinking about the team, you just do whatever is best. All double centuries are great, but if you ask me, my top two double hundreds would be against West Indies in Antigua and against England in Mumbai," Kohli said.

The 30-year-old was involved in a 225-run partnership with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. This stand enabled India to post 600 runs on the board.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 40 international hundreds as captain

http://www.newindianexpress.com/sport/cricket/2019/oct/12/virat-kohlis-ability-to-find-gaps-puts-pressure-on-opposition-vvs-laxman-2046543.html

India also managed to take three wickets of South Africa before the close of play on day two of the match and the Proteas ended the day at 36/3.

"The plan was simple, we wanted to score 600 as soon as possible. Jaddu also batted brilliantly. He played with a great tempo, and it allowed me to bat in a normal manner. I did not have to take many risks and the partnership flourished between me and Jaddu. We got three wickets by the end of the day as well, so it was a very satisfying day. We wanted to attack and be positive," Kohli said.

ALSO READ: Pace at which Virat Kohli scored has given us extra time to get 20 wickets, says Mayank Agarwal

With this innings, the batsman also went past the 7,000-run mark in the longest format of the game.

In the match, the 30-year-old Kohli also surpassed former Australia batsman Don Bradman to record the most number of 150 plus scores as a captain.

Kohli now has 9 scores of 150 plus while captaining India, whereas Bradman had 8 scores of more than 150.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 40 international hundreds as captain

Australia's Michael Clarke, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, West Indies' Brian Lara, and South Africa's Graeme Smith are next on the list with 7 scores of 150+ each.

The 30-year-old, who is leading his side in the 50th Test match also joined New Zealand's Stephen Fleming, England's Alastair Cook, and Australia's Steve Waugh to become only the fourth captain to score a century in his 50th match as captain.

Kohli now also has most runs as an Indian captain. He went past former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli slams 26th Test ton, equals Ricky Ponting's record as captain

He also became the first Indian to score 40 hundreds as skipper.

Ricky Ponting has the most international hundreds as a skipper. He had 41 centuries as the captain for Australia in international cricket.

Earlier this year, Kohli surpassed Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test captain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp