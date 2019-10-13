Tamil Nadu colts in dire straits in Vijay Merchant Trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SK Kaja Mohiddhin’s 53 helped Andhra bag a lead of 13 runs over Tamil Nadu in a Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 match in Mulapadu. TN were 58/5 in the second essay.

Brief scores: TN U-16 150 & 58/5 vs Andhra U-16 163 (SK Kaja Mohiddhin 53, R Bharat Srinivas 3/38, A Devkumar 3/41).

Mohan passes away

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association condoled the demise of its senior member S Mohan, who passed away on Saturday. “His exemplary service to cricket and promotion of cricketers from the district of Vellore was unmatched. Members of TNCA send their deepest sympathies and condolence to the family members,’’ said TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy is a release.

Pandiaraj scalps six

R Pandiaraj’s 6/23 took Brindhavan CC to a 57-run win against Friends XI in a TNCA-Kancheepuram DCA First Division league match.Brief scores: Brindavan CC 133 in 20.4 ovs (C Karthick Kumar 3/28, Govind Sharma 3/36, SP Sundar Raghuraman 3/36) bt Friends XI 76 in 16.3 ovs (R Pandiaraj 6/23). Krishnaraj RC 171/8 in 30 ovs (S Prabhu 57, P Manikandan 47) bt Adambakkam CC 133/9 in 30 ovs (P Manikandan 3/32).

Chellammal win

Chellammal Vidyalaya defeated Marg Vidyalaya (Madipakkam) in the Premier League U-14 schools tournament.Brief scores: Chellammal Vidyalaya 224/1 in 20 ovs (P Prem 135, LN Venkatesh 52 n.o) bt Marg Vidyalaya 5/8 in 5 ovs (revised target 58 in 5 ovs).