Home Sport Cricket

ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli closes in on Steve Smith after record double hundred

Kohli, who had dropped below 900 points after the first Test for the first time since January 2018, reached 936, a point less than his career-best rating achieved in August last year.

Published: 14th October 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli acknowledges fans after India declared their innings during the second day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Pune.

Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Virat Kohli reached within one point of top-ranked Steve Smith in the Test batsmen rankings after the India skipper scored an unbeaten 254 in the second Test against South Africa to help his team seal the series 2-0.

Opener Mayank Agarwal also rose in the rankings, breaking into the top 20.

His innings of 108 in the second Test against South Africa helped him progress eight places to reach the 17th position.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, at fourth and ninth places respectively, are the other two Indian batsmen in the top 10.

ALSO READ | Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane move upwards in ICC rankings

Ravichandran Ashwin also jumped three spots to number seven while Bumrah continued to remain third in the bowlers' rankings.

Among the all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja is at number two behind West Indies skipper Jason Holder while Ashwin occupies the fifth place.

ALSO READ | When you think about team, you end up batting more: Virat Kohli

Kohli, who had dropped below 900 points after the first Test for the first time since January 2018, reached 936, a point less than his career-best rating achieved in August last year.

The number one ODI batsman thus has a chance to regain the top spot from Australia's Smith after the final Test in Ranchi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Smith Virat Kohli ICC Test Rankings India vs South Africa
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp