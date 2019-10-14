No allowance for BCCI poll stars

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Office-Bearers or presentatives of the BCCI and its affiliated state units cannot undertake travel at the expense of the board until completion of the election scheduled on October 23. The officials are also barred from claiming reimbursement from the BCCI for travel, boarding or lodging or any other expenses incurred by them during this period.

The BCCI’s electoral officer N Gopalaswami issued an order in this regard on Sunday, bringing the model code of conduct into effect with only nine days to go for the poll. It also means that the board veterans, who attended an unofficial meeting on Sunday, cannot seek reimbursement for the expenses they incurred to be a part of the gathering.

“As the campaign period for election has commenced from 10 October with the call for nominations open, the electoral officer states that office-bearers of the BCCI and representatives, office-bearers, councillors and members of BCCI member associations may not undertake travel at the expense of the BCCI or be reimbursed by the BCCI for travel, boarding or lodging or any other expenses incurred by them until the completion of the BCCI Election on 23 October 2019,” reads the notice uploaded on the BCCI website.

“...the BCCI may cover the travel expenses of representatives of associations for their attendance at the general body meeting on 23 October.”

Clearly stating that the order is binding on all persons associated with the board, it also emphasises that any exceptions to it may only be made with prior written consent of the electoral officer.

Over to ethics officer

Following an objection by Pondicherry Cricketers’ Forum against P Damodaren’s nomination as Cricket Association of Pondicherry’s representative to the AGM, the electoral officer has asked the complainant to approach the BCCI’s ethics officer. There are claims that Damodaran has conflict of interest, a charge he has denied. The issue is now in the court of ombudsman cum ethics officer DK Jain.