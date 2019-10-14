Home Sport Cricket

Umesh Yadav: Reverse gear for forward direction

In Pune, playing his first Test since December 2018, Umesh emerged the best pacer from both sides, with six wickets on a pitch that had something for him.

Published: 14th October 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Umesh Yadav | AP

Playing his first Test since last December, Umesh Yadav (L) returned match figures of 6/59 (Photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

PUNE: Rhythm. It is an aspect Umesh Yadav likes about his bowling. He calls himself a rhythm bowler. He likes to find it asap as it helps him sustain pressure and find right areas. In the years of transition, he was India’s first-choice overseas. An inexperienced Umesh was frustrating to watch at times, even though the pace always excited. When he found rhythm — more not than often — you knew what he brought to the side.

In the 2016-17 home season, Umesh featured in 12 of the 13 Tests, the most for a pacer that season. As Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja hogged the limelight, Umesh was no less impressive. On flat decks, under hot conditions, he was who India relied on for reverse swing. When India went to Sri Lanka, he was in the XI and also in the return series at home.

Then Jasprit Bumrah arrived. In the next 17 Tests India have played since, Umesh has been part of only six, taking 26 wickets. On fast and bouncy South African tracks, he was seen as a surplus before being included for the Test against Afghanistan. He played one in Birmingham before being benched for the next four. He came back to India, got a maiden 10-wicket match haul against West Indies before going to Australia, where he played just one of the four Tests.

ALSO READ | I owe Wriddhiman Saha treat for his stunning catches: Umesh Yadav

“This is part of the game. These situations will keep coming but what I need to do is, even if I am not playing, I have to be ready. It’s important to remain focussed, positive. I try that in whatever matches I play, Ranji, India A. More you play, the better you get. I can’t say I will play all Test matches. It’s not in my hands. There is healthy competition and everyone will get their chance at some point or the other. I am ready for that,” Umesh said.

Even then, Umesh might have been surprised when the squad for South Africa Tests was announced. He was not in the 15 and came in only because Bumrah was injured. In Pune, playing his first Test since December 2018, Umesh emerged the best pacer from both sides, with six wickets on a pitch that had something for him. He might not have found his rhythm, but was more threatening than Mohammed Shami.

For someone playing a Test after a long gap, he looked ready and not like a late addition running short of ideas. With no game-time behind him, Umesh knew his rhythm would go missing. He requested the selectors to include him in whatever matches available. Since IPL, he played for India A in the Caribbean, against South Africa A in Musuru and was part of the Board President’s XI for the practice fixture before the ongoing Test series.

ALSO READ | India vs South Africa: Bowling allies and familiar follies

Umesh has also had to keep in mind the conditions. Under a testing sun, Virat Kohli was keen to use the pacers in short spells. But unlike the pitch for the first Test, this one had more for the pacers on all four days. India knew Umesh will have a big role to play.

“There was bounce but it lacked pace. We had to hit the deck hard to extract pace. If you bowl long spells, you get tired. When you’ve five bowlers, there are options. The pacers can bowl three overs with intensity and they come on. This was a good idea. We could execute what we wanted. If we get breakthroughs with the new ball, it becomes easier for the spinners.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Umesh Yadav Jasprit Bumrah India vs South Africa Pune Test Indian bowlers
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp