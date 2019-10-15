Can’t relax, says coach Bhaskar after win

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi again managed to clinch a close encounter, beating Punjab by five runs in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Group B match in Vadodara on Monday.Delhi have 10 points from five matches, and are 12th in combined Group A and B. Their remaining two games are against Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Both games had been washed out but have been rescheduled. Only the Maharashtra tie has been abandoned.

With five teams going through from the combined groups, Delhi are still not out. If they win both games, they can reach 18 points and sneak through. But their net run rate has to be high. “Lots of ifs and buts are there. Main thing now is to win both matches. It is good that we are getting two matches back. The boys cannot afford to relax,” coach KP Bhaskar said.

Monday’s win was again mainly down to the bowlers as they managed to defend 220. It could have been far worse if not for Lalit Yadav’s fight back. He came in at 115/5 and emerged as the top-scorer with an unbeaten 53-ball 54.Navdeep Saini rocked Punjab’s top order, removing both openers Abhishek Sharma (36) and Sanvir Singh (1) before the spin triumvirate of Pawan Negi (2/40), Nitish Rana (2/34) and Lalit (2/22) produced regular breakthroughs.

Anmolpreet Singh (73) kept them in the hunt but apart from SR Lumba, nobody could stay put. Eventually, Punjab managed 215/9. They are still third and have a decent chance of qualification.

“We are still in the hunt because of our bowlers. Sometimes shot selection let us down while other times batsmen have been dismissed by corkers. Our team has many youngsters and they will learn with time.”

Delhi will next face Haryana on Wednesday.Brief scores: Delhi 220/8 in 50 ovs (Lalit 54; Kaul 5/48) bt Punjab 215/9 in 50 ovs (Anmolpreet 73).