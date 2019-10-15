Shoaib Akhtar backs Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

By IANS

LAHORE: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is all set to become the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the development has not only drawn praise in the country but also across the border as Pakistan fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday applauded the decision.

Akhtar, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) under the captaincy of Ganguly, believes the Prince of Kolkata had transformed Indian cricket during its tough phase besides changing the players' mentality as he has brilliant cricketing knowledge.

"One person that transformed Indian cricket was Sourav Ganguly, never felt before 97-98 that India could beat Pakistan. I never felt India had the system to beat Pakistan until Sourav Ganguly became the captain. Sourav Ganguly changed the mentality of Indian cricket. He had an eye to pick a talent to play for India," Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Sourav Ganguly is a great leader, he is honest person when it comes to picking up talent. He is a brilliant cricketing knowledge," he added.

Ganguly had filed his nomination at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Monday and said that taking care of first-class cricketers and setting the house in order will be his top priorities.

However, Ganguly''s appointment will be a short one as he will have to go in for a cooling off period from September 2020, under the new rules.

The former India captain has been holding posts in Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as president. An administrator can only serve six years on the trot.

On October 23, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will hand over power to the BCCI office-bearers.