Home Sport Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar backs Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

Akhtar believes the Prince of Kolkata had transformed Indian cricket during its tough phase besides changing the players' mentality as he has brilliant cricketing knowledge.

Published: 15th October 2019 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. (Photo | AFP)

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is all set to become the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the development has not only drawn praise in the country but also across the border as Pakistan fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday applauded the decision.

Akhtar, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) under the captaincy of Ganguly, believes the Prince of Kolkata had transformed Indian cricket during its tough phase besides changing the players' mentality as he has brilliant cricketing knowledge.

"One person that transformed Indian cricket was Sourav Ganguly, never felt before 97-98 that India could beat Pakistan. I never felt India had the system to beat Pakistan until Sourav Ganguly became the captain. Sourav Ganguly changed the mentality of Indian cricket. He had an eye to pick a talent to play for India," Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Sourav Ganguly is a great leader, he is honest person when it comes to picking up talent. He is a brilliant cricketing knowledge," he added.

Ganguly had filed his nomination at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Monday and said that taking care of first-class cricketers and setting the house in order will be his top priorities.

However, Ganguly''s appointment will be a short one as he will have to go in for a cooling off period from September 2020, under the new rules.

The former India captain has been holding posts in Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as president. An administrator can only serve six years on the trot.

On October 23, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will hand over power to the BCCI office-bearers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Sourav Ganguly BCCI president Shoaib Akhtar
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp