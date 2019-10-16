ACU report on KPL corruption to be released in November

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: ARREST and suspension of Belagavi Panthers’ owner Asfaq Ali Thara might just be the tip of the iceberg. A detailed probe by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) might unearth a bigger scam in Karnataka Premier League (KPL). The investigation is likely to finish in a fortnight following which ACU will act based on its findings.

“Bengaluru police have filed an FIR against the Belagavi team owner. We’re waiting for them to file a chargesheet. Once they do, we will take action against the owner,” ACU sources said.

Karnataka State Cricket Association suspended the franchise and the owner earlier this month. Ali also co-owned a franchise in the Abu Dhabi T20 League but was dissociated from it soon after he was arrested by Bengaluru police.

“We are pursuing other inquiries related to the 2019 edition of KPL. It may not be proper to reveal the details right now but maybe in the next 15-20 days, we’ll be in a position to take a stand.”

Ali was first detained and then arrested by Bangalore police for his alleged involvement in a betting scam in the KPL. Police also claimed that he had placed bets on matches with the help of a Dubai-based bookie. A few players who had also been in touch with him were also questioned.

Sources confirmed that ACU has not received the probe report from an internal committee constituted to investigate allegations of corruption in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Probe official’s statement

An ACU official, who had lodged a complaint against two persons for allegedly approaching an India women’s cricketer for fixing matches, will record his statement with the Bengaluru police on Thursday.

“We have already sent a few documents to the police. The ACU official will record his statement on Thursday. The player is also expected to record her statement soon,” sources in the know said.