Ganguly wants India to reverse losing trend in knock-out games of ICC events

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is set to be the new BCCI president, wants the Virat Kohli-led national team to reverse the trend of losing the knock-out games in ICC events.

"India are a good team. I know they have not won a big tournament. But they play well in big tournaments except the semifinals and the final. Hopefully, Virat can change it around. He is a champion player," Ganguly told reporters here on Tuesday.

India have not won an ICC event since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

The team finished runner-up in the 2017 Champions Trophy final after losing to Pakistan.

In the World Cup earlier this year, India were one of the favourites to win the title but ended up losing the semifinal to New Zealand.

In the 2016 World T20 held at home, India failed to go beyond the semifinals.