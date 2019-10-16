Home Sport Cricket

World T20 qualifiers: In first big international outing, Nigeria set to take on mighty UAE 

The team of amateurs -- students and businessmen -- is the lowest-ranked side at the qualifiers and faces overwhelming odds to reach the World Cup in Australia next year. 

Published: 16th October 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Nigeria cricket

Cricket is not the most popular game in Nigeria (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LAGOS (Nigeria): When Ademola Onikoyi was a teenager he struggled to explain to his friends why he would leave football games early to go to cricket practice. 

"They never understood what cricket was all about -- they didn't know what it was," he told AFP.  

Now the wicketkeeper-batsman hopes the explaining is over as he gears up to captain Nigeria's T20 national team at the World Cup qualifiers in the United Arab Emirates. 

"It is a big stage for us -- the first time we are participating at this level," Onikoyi, 32, said. 

Reaching this far is a huge step up for Africa's most populous nation as it edges closer than ever before to a major international tournament. 

The Nigerian side recognises it is lucky just to be in the UAE ahead of its opening game against Jersey on October 19.

The squad only got through to this stage after the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Zimbabwe in July over government interference in the game.

The team of amateurs -- students and businessmen -- is the lowest-ranked side at the qualifiers and faces overwhelming odds to reach the World Cup in Australia next year. 

But those involved insist they are in with a chance -- and hope that any success can fuel interest in cricket back home. 

"We got handed this opportunity and now we have to grab it," said coach Clive Ogbimi. 

"The belief is rising and we can go out there and compete."

'Starting afresh' 

Like many other former British colonies, Nigeria has a lengthy association with cricket. 

In 1904 the first "Inter-colonial" match was played between Lagos Colony and the Gold Coast. 

But despite its long history, the game has never become mainstream in the football-mad country. 

"Cricket has been played for over 100 years in Nigeria -- so it is not a new sport," said national team manager Oghenekome Agodo.

Traditionally it was the preserve of elite government boarding schools but political upheavals in the country since independence in 1960 saw the system change and the number of players dry up. 

"We started having issues with bringing up new cricketers -- so the game is more or less now starting afresh," Agodo said. 

"We are sending coaches to identify schools and catching players young."

Those efforts already seem to be bearing fruit and cricket Nigeria is enjoying a mini golden-age.

In March the Under-19 team made history as well by winning the African qualifying tournament to make it through to the World Cup finals for the first time.

'Everyone is sacrificing' 
 
Despite the upturn in fortunes, the game still has a long way to go. 

Cricket grounds can be found in cities and towns across Nigeria as a legacy of the colonial past -- but the facilities are often in dire condition. 

Just days ago the cricket federation laid the only usable grass wicket in the country in the capital Abuja. 

For the national team that has meant a steep learning curve as they readjust from the astroturf wickets they usually play on with warm-up games in the UAE ahead of the qualifiers.

Cricket federation secretary general Taiwo Orris said he is hoping that success at both senior and junior levels can help bring in more support.

Nigeria's cash-strapped government does not give any money but does provide transport and accommodation for some games.

At the moment the federation operates on a shoestring budget as private individuals, the ICC, occasional sponsors, its own board members and even the players themselves chip in. 

"Everyone is sacrificing to sustain cricket in Nigeria," Orris said.

Now those involved with the game hope that could be changing -- especially if Nigeria can defy the odds and reach the World Cup final. 

"It would go a long way to boost sponsorship and government support," Orris said. 

"When you starting putting the country in the international limelight then people begin gathering around."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ademola Onikoyi Nigeria cricket Nigeria cricket team ICC World Cup qualifiers Nigeria vs UAE ICC World T20 T20 World Cup
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp