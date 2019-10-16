Home Sport Cricket

Not getting the old ball to reverse has hurt South Africa: Kagiso Rabada

India triumphed in both the Tests by big margins to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates. (Photo | AP)

By UNI

RANCHI: South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada rued his side's inability to tackle the pressure subjected on them by India in the first two Tests in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

"We've been put under immense pressure," Rabada said ahead of the final Test, which begins October 19, in Ranchi.

"I don't know if we can be put under more pressure than that."

India in both the Test dominated the South African bowlers. The Virat led side scored 502 runs and 601 runs in first innings of the two-Test match respectively, with the tourists' bowling attack proving ineffective.

Rabada, who has accounted for just four wickets in the two Tests, said that South Africa's pacers lacked a major element reverse swing.

"They (India) got the ball to reverse and they bowled well as a collective," Rabada said.

"Their whole attack put pressure on us in every single aspect. Their spinners bowled well, and when the ball was reversing, their seamers could exploit that. We didn't really get the ball to reverse, and that's a major weapon of ours."

With South Africa's Test team looking to fill the gaps left by the retirements of Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel, Rabada called on the team's youngsters to take the onus, an ICC report said.

"It's never nice to lose, especially in the manner we're losing right now, but we're going through a transition period," he said.

"Our team is fresh and young, so the best thing we can do is look at where we can improve, and remember our strengths and build on them."

