Sajan Varghese may become new Kerala Cricket Association president

KOCHI: With incumbent Kerala Cricket Association president Jayesh George set to vacate the seat owing to his elevation as joint-secretary in BCCI, Sajan Varghese, who was the president of the KCA before Jayesh, is expected to take over and get elected unanimously.

"That is what we are looking to do. I succeeded him. He has time to complete a full term," said Jayesh who will put his papers on October 22, a day before the BCCI’s AGM, when he will be inducted into the apex body.

According to the new bylaw, elections have to be held, but Sajan is expected to get elected unopposed - just like all current KCA office-bearers. "It is likely to be a unanimous decision because all the members got elected unopposed and there may not be an election," said Jayesh.

Sajan served as the KCA president for one-and-a-half-year before fresh elections were held last month and Jayesh took over. He can serve for four-and-a-half-years before going into the mandatory cooling-off period and is seen by the state cricketing body as the prime candidate to take up the top post.

The 54-year-old first came into cricket administration as the secretary of the Pathanamthitta District Cricket Association and was also the KCA vice president. Recently, he was made the general convenor for the T20I match between India and West Indies, which will be held on December 8 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sajan confirmed that he would throw in his hat in the ring but stopped short of saying that he would get the job. "I am eligible, so I would be contesting. I have got the experience of being the president before, so it would help me if I take up this position again. There are other eligible candidates for the post and it’s too early to say anything," said Sajan.