Home Sport Cricket

Sajan Varghese may become new Kerala Cricket Association president

According to the new bylaw, elections have to be held, but Sajan is expected to get elected unopposed - just like all current KCA office-bearers.

Published: 16th October 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Sajan K Varghese

Sajan K Varghese is expected to become the new Kerala Cricket Association president

By Martin Jospeh
Express News Service

KOCHI: With incumbent Kerala Cricket Association president Jayesh George set to vacate the seat owing to his elevation as joint-secretary in BCCI, Sajan Varghese, who was the president of the KCA before Jayesh, is expected to take over and get elected unanimously.

"That is what we are looking to do. I succeeded him. He has time to complete a full term," said Jayesh who will put his papers on October 22, a day before the BCCI’s AGM, when he will be inducted into the apex body.

According to the new bylaw, elections have to be held, but Sajan is expected to get elected unopposed - just like all current KCA office-bearers. "It is likely to be a unanimous decision because all the members got elected unopposed and there may not be an election," said Jayesh.

ALSO READ| Kerala Cricket Association casts net wider with colts project

Sajan served as the KCA president for one-and-a-half-year before fresh elections were held last month and Jayesh took over. He can serve for four-and-a-half-years before going into the mandatory cooling-off period and is seen by the state cricketing body as the prime candidate to take up the top post.

The 54-year-old first came into cricket administration as the secretary of the Pathanamthitta District Cricket Association and was also the KCA vice president. Recently, he was made the general convenor for the T20I match between India and West Indies, which will be held on December 8 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sajan confirmed that he would throw in his hat in the ring but stopped short of saying that he would get the job. "I am eligible, so I would be contesting. I have got the experience of being the president before, so it would help me if I take up this position again. There are other eligible candidates for the post and it’s too early to say anything," said Sajan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Cricket Association BCCI Jayesh George Sajan Varghese KCA new president
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp