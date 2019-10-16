Home Sport Cricket

Mithali Raj shuts down troll criticising her language preferences

Raj, who originally hails from Tamil Nadu was criticised by a Twitter user saying that the skipper often speaks in English, Hindi and Telugu but does not use 'Tamil' to converse with people.

Mithali Raj. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian cricketer Mithali Raj has shut down a troll who targeted her for her language preferences.

Mithali, who completed 20 years in international cricket during the recent ODI series against South Africa, was criticised by a fan who believed the cricketer, who hails from a Tamil family, ignores her mother tongue and only speaks in English, Hindi and Telugu.

"She doesn't know Tamil. She will speak in eng, Telugu, Hindi", tweeted the fan.

The 36-year-old Indian cricketer, however, came out with a befitting reply to shut down the troll. "Tamil is my mother tongue...I speak Tamil well...I am proud to live in Tamil Nadu," she wrote in Tamil.

"But above it all I am very proud Indian! Also my dear sugu , your constant criticism on each and every post of mine, your day to day advice on how and what should I do is exactly what keeps me going," Mithali added in English.

She dedicated a Taylor Swift song to the fan asking him to 'calm down'.

Mithali holds the distinction of being the only female cricketer to have played ODI cricket for over two decades.

The right-handed batter holds the record for playing the maximum number of ODIs in women's cricket. She has played 206 ODIs till now and is followed by England's Charlotte Edwards (191), India's Jhulan Goswami (178), Alex Blackwell of Australia (144).

