Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest cricketer to score List A double hundred in 50-over cricket

At 17 years and 292 days, Yashasvi scored 203 runs during the Vijay Hazare trophy Elite Group A match between Mumbai and Jharkhand.

Published: 16th October 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo | Twitter)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

ALUR: Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday scripted history as he became the youngest batsman in the world to score a double century in List A cricket.

At 17 years and 292 days, Yashasvi scored 203 runs during the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A match between Mumbai and Jharkhand.

His 154-ball inning, which was studded with 17 fours and 12 sixes, helped Mumbai post 358/3 at the KSCA Cricket Ground.

This was his third century in the ongoing tournament. He has so far amassed 585 runs in five matches and is also the leading run-scorer of Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking over from Tamil Nadu's Baba Aparajith.

With this feat, Yashasvi has also become the seventh Indian cricketer to score a double century in List A cricket. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma (thrice), Shikhar Dhawan, KV Kaushal and Sanju Samson are the other Indian cricketers who have scored double hundreds in List A cricket.

Sanju last week scored a double hundred in the ongoing tournament when he played a scintillating 212-run knock for Kerala against Goa on October 12.

