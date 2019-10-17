Home Sport Cricket

ICA completes player nominations for state ACs

The BCCI’s CEO will formally release the list after getting the CoA’s nod.

Published: 17th October 2019 11:02 AM

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) in its first board meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday nominated male and female representative nominees to apex councils of the state units, who had not completed the process earlier.
The panel headed by former India cricketer Ashok Malho­tra has forwarded the list of chosen nominees to the Commi­ttee of Administrators (CoA) for approval. The BCCI’s CEO will formally release the list after getting the CoA’s nod.

Only 12 state associations including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh nominated both male and female representative nominees from the ICA to their respective state un­its’ apex councils, as per Lodha reforms guidelines. Seven units including Delhi, Mumbai and Maharashtra had either nominated a male or a female representative. Eight associati­ons — Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Pondicherry — skipped the nomination process completely.
The first task of the ICA was to address this. “The process has been completed for most of the state associations. The na­m­es have been chosen from the lists of former players from th­ese state associations. Seniority was the parameter to select a male or female representative,” Malhotra, the ICA president, told this newspaper. 

Nominations for eight North-east state units apart from Services, Indian Railways and All India Universities will be submitted later. “The nominees from the North-east state units will be chosen later. Most of these newly-inducted associati­ons do not have a lot of former players to choose from. In such cases, we’ll pick former players from adjoining states,” said Anshuman Gaekwad, ICA male representative nominee to the BCCI apex council.

Earlier, the ICA chapters that do not have at least 10 male electoral roll members and five female electoral roll members had been asked not to nominate nominees. The ICA board was authorised to nominate the representative nominees to the corresponding BCCI state units of such ICA chapters.

