Indo-Pak bilateral ties subject to approval from PMs of both countries: Sourav Ganguly

The last time both neighbours featured in a bilateral series was in 2012, when India hosted Pakistan for a limited-overs series comprising two T20Is and three ODIs.

BCCI President-designate Sourav Ganguly being greeted by fans on his arrival at NSCBI Airport in Kolkata Tuesday Oct. 15 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly has said that resumption of bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan is subject to approval from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan.

Asked about the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral ties during a media briefing here, Ganguly said, "You have to ask that question to Modi ji and the Pakistan Prime Minister."

"Of course we have (to take permission), because international exposure (tours) is all through governments. So we don't have an answer to that question," the former India captain added.

The 47-year-old Ganguly, who will take charge as BCCI's next president on October 23, had led India on the historic tour of Pakistan in 2004, the first bilateral series since the Kargil war in 1999 and India's first visit to Pakistan since 1989.

Reacting strongly to the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, the BCCI, in what seemed to be a reference to Pakistan, had asked the ICC "to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates".

The letter was sent at the behest of the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), tasked with supervising the affairs of the Board till fresh elections were held.

The CoA had also mulled over asking the ICC to boycott Pakistan from the World Cup.

