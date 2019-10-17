Home Sport Cricket

Score heavy in first innings in Ranchi: Faf du Plessis tells South Africa batsmen

The Proteas have not been able to make use of their first innings -- barring the Vizag Test where they managed to score 431 in reply to India's 502.

Published: 17th October 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Faf du Plessis. (Photo | AP)

Faf du Plessis. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

RANCHI: Having already lost the three-match series, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has called on his players to come out with improved performance, especially with the bat when they face India in the final Test beginning Saturday in Ranchi.

The Proteas have not been able to make use of their first innings -- barring the Vizag Test where they managed to score 431 in reply to India's 502. India, on the other hand, have dominated by getting big runs in their first innings. In the first Test, the hosts scored 502 runs while they put on 601 runs in Pune.

And, du Plessis wants his batsmen to learn from the Indian batters and make most of their first innings in the final Test.

"We need to put big runs on the board in the first innings," said du Plessis while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

"When you get runs in the first innings anything from there is possible. For us first innings runs will be vital and then anything could happen in the second innings," he added.

The Proteas skipper also underlined the importance of reverse swing, a thing which has already been stated by their premier pacer Kagiso Rabada.

"It is really important that you prepare as much as you can and make it as tough as possible," du Plessis said.

"I think wicket will spin, I looked at the pitch and it looks dry and hard. So I think reverse swing and spin will play a factor in this Test match," he added.

Meanwhile, South Africa opening batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the final Test after he sustained an injury to his right wrist. According to a Cricket South Africa media release, the injury took place following Markram's dismissal in the second innings of the second match that saw India go on to win by an innings and 137 runs. In a moment of frustration with his own performance, he lashed out at a solid object, resulting in his injury.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. However, Virat Kohli has insisted that they will not relax and would aim to extend their lead in the ICC World Test Championships.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Faf du Plessis South Africa
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp