Home Sport Cricket

This day, 2008: When Sachin Tendulkar became leading Test run-scorer

Tendulkar, who was batting alongside Sourav Ganguly, guided the ball towards the empty third-man area and ran three off the bowling of Peter Siddle to achieve the milestone.

Published: 17th October 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

In the second Test against Australia in 2008, Tendulkar crossed the figure of 11,953 runs, which was till then the highest number of runs scored in red-ball cricket by Lara.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Eleven years ago, on this very day at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Sachin Tendulkar went past West Indies' Brian Lara to become the leading run-getter in Test cricket.

In the second Test against Australia in 2008, Tendulkar crossed the figure of 11,953 runs, which was till then the highest number of runs scored in red-ball cricket by Lara.

Tendulkar, who was batting alongside Sourav Ganguly, guided the ball towards the empty third-man area and ran three off the bowling of Peter Siddle to achieve the milestone.

The Master Blaster reached the milestone in 152 Tests and 247 innings at an average of 54.03. Lara had taken 131 Tests.

That series is also etched in the memories of Indian cricket fans because after that Ganguly announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

BCCI also posted a video on their Twitter handle along with a caption: "This Day in 2008 -- Sachin Tendulkar surpassed Brian Lara to become the highest run-scorer in Tests."

Tendulkar went on to score 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches, the final of which came against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium. His illustrious Test career consisted 51 Tests and 68 half-centuries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp