Delhi scrap their way to win over HP, seal Hazare knockout berth

AYANTA N C H OWDHURY

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi needed a win from their final match, on Thursday, to seal their passage to the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals. And they got the desired result against Himachal Pradesh, although they lost seven wickets while chasing a moderate target of 177 in their Group B clash in Vadodara. The result meant Delhi finished their quota of matches with 22 points, same as Punjab who have a better net run rate. But having beaten them when the two sides met, meant the team from the capital finished second with five wins and two losses with one match being abandoned.

The combined Group A and B table was topped by Karnataka. The Dhruv Shorey-led side will face Gujarat, the secondranked team in Group C, on October 20 at Just Cricket ground in Bengaluru. “Initially, we had thought we had finished third and our match would be on the following day (October 21). Now we will have to plan accordingly and get the boys together soon. All of us are extremely delighted. The aim was to reach the knockouts and we have fulfilled that. Now we need to move forward and set fresh goals,” a delighted KP Bhaskar, coach of the side, said.

Shorey won the toss and decided to bowl first. The move paid dividends as the opposition lost wickets at regular intervals. Amit Kumar and Rishi Dhawan tried to stem the loss of wickets, but spinner Pawan Negi ended up with a four-wicket haul. All the other bowlers picked up a wicket apiece, restricting opposition for a mediocre 176. In response, all of Delhi’s batsmen got starts. But no one could get a big score to anchor the innings, something that didn’t affect them due to the nature of the target.

Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 31, with Manan Sharma (28 n.o) guiding the team home. It was jittery chase as at one point, Delhi were 113/5. “Yes, it got a bit too close for comfort but winning at this stage of the competition was the most important thing,” said Bhaskar. “The bowlers have been exceptional as the wickets here were more in their favour.

I’m hoping the tracks in Bengaluru will have more for batsmen. We’re looking forward to facing Gujarat, who are a really strong unit.” Brief scores: HP 176 in 42.5 ovs (Negi 4/32) lost to Delhi 177/7 in 42.5 ovs. Quarterfinals (Bengaluru): Oct 20: Karnataka vs Pondicherry @ Chinnaswamy; Delhi vs Gujarat @ Just Cricket. Oct 21: Punjab vs Tamil Nadu @ Alur Cricket Ground (1); Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai @ Alur Cricket Ground (2). Source: BCCI website.