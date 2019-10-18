Home Sport Cricket

Ganguly showing right traits for hot seat

Ganguly chose all the right points to talk on, for instance the much-maligned cricket administration, calling it an emergency situation.

Published: 18th October 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI President-designate Sourav Ganguly addresses the media at the office of Cricket Association of Bengal in Kolkata.| (Photo | PTI)

BCCI President-designate Sourav Ganguly addresses the media at the office of Cricket Association of Bengal in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Veturi Srivatsa
Express News Service

Sourav Ganguly is the president-elect of BCCI. He will officially take over on October 23, although he has already spoken on his priorities and how he is going to address important aspects of Indian cricket.

Ganguly, who insists he did not think he would become the BCCI president so soon, showed all traits of a good politician and a cricket czar. He smartly diverted all questions on the shenanigans that paved the way for his election, articulately covering all his flanks and answering inconvenient questions with a straight face.

Why did he choose a 10-month term instead of waiting for his turn three years down the road? There is a catch. He must have got an assurance from powerful people in the government that the new sports code will have suitable changes to make politicians and above-age cricket administrators happy. The buzz is that the age limit is likely to be raised to 75.

In any case, both Justice Lodha and Justice Mudgal, who went into the case of corruption in IPL, must be feeling cheated today as all their effort has almost come to nought on key issues and it is back to business as usual. So much of money and time was spent on framing the recommendations. Come to think of it, the BCCI was still the best-administered body when the Supreme Court-appointed the Lodha Committee to overhaul its administration.

Ganguly chose all the right points to talk on, for instance the much-maligned cricket administration, calling it an emergency situation. He said he’s happy to be at the right place at the right time and hoped to turn it around. He sent out a conciliatory message to N Srinivasan after checkmating his candidate Brijesh Patel from becoming president. Srinivasan would have been pleased to hear Ganguly say that India should get the respect it deserves as the powerhouse in world cricket.

His comments will also make Virat Kohli’s team, which he termed “probably the best in the world at the moment,” happy. On the resumption of Indo-Pakistan cricket ties, he followed the template of his predecessors, saying it is for Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Imran Khan to jointly approve bilateral series between the two countries.

He was the second last India captain to take the side to Pakistan in 2004, though the neighbours visited India for a short tour of two T20Is and three ODIs in 2012. As suspected, he said he would speak to the new national selection committee on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future as international cricketer and also the former India captain.

Surprisingly, no one asked him about the future of Ravi Shastri as India coach, knowing what the two think about the other. Shastri, whose term as India coach ends with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India, will outlast Ganguly’s 10-month reign as board president provided the board chief’s term goes by the rule book.

Before that, India’s fate in the World Test Championship will be known in the 2021 English summer. If India win the first-ever Test championship, there will be no stopping Shastri getting an extension, unless he himself decides against continuing. Soon after getting elected unopposed in the typical cricket board style of arriving at consensus over key office-bearers and their “unanimous” election, Ganguly said his topmost priority as president would be to make first-class cricket worthwhile for the state-level players.

More than anything, he is sure to get rid of the vexed “conflict of interest” issue which he successfully circumvented over the years. He is right, if Indian cricket needs the best people to serve it, you can’t tell a player to give up his livelihood for a fixed-term job in the board. In a give-and-take bonhomie, the other office-bearers have been elected, all with a pedigree. No one talks of dynasty rule any more as most state associations have again become family limited companies.

(The writer is a veteran commentator. Views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly BCCI
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp