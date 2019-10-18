Ones who fast together, laugh together: Virat Kohli on Karva Chauth

Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli kept fast with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma to celebrate Karva Chauth. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli kept fast with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma to celebrate Karva Chauth.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli on Thursday shared an image of the two with a caption: "The ones who fast together laugh together."

Shikhar Dhawan wished Karva Chauth to wife Aesha. "Happy KarwaChauth my love, you are far but still always close to me. Cannot wait to see you soon. love u lots Aesha Dhawan. Wishing all other married couples as well. May God bless you all with a peaceful long life together," Dhawan tweeted.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir found a unique way wishing Karva Chauth to wife Natasha. Along with a picture of himself and his wife, Gambhir tweeted in Hindi: "Are chand to kabka nikla hua tha."

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted: "Bahut Ghazab, Prem aur Shraddha #KarwaChauth #Chand."

Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma also shared pictures with their wives.

The Indian cricket team is currently involved in a three-Test series against South Africa. They have won the first two matches and will now be locking horns in the final match beginning Saturday in Ranchi.

