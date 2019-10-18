South Africa: Pale shadows of powerful past

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Away tours can get tiring at times, especially when results don’t go the expected way. Players start counting the number of days remaining and drag themselves to the field. The fun factor goes missing. South Africa are in such space and it is hard not to sympathise with them. They came here on two successive tours to face possibly one of the best Indian sides and went home unbeaten. But since the 2010 win in Nagpur, where Dale Steyn ripped apart a famed batting-order with reverse-swing, they have lost six of the next seven Tests in India.

Cheteshwar Pujara (L) and Ishant Sharma

practise in Ranchi on Thursday. The final Test

starts on Saturday | PTI

In Ranchi, South Africa face a task as hard as climbing Mount Everest as they look to avoid a third whitewash since their readmission to international fold in 1991. If a 0-2 scoreline isn’t bad enough, the team missing Keshav Maharaj due to a shoulder injury will also have to look for an opener in place of Aiden Markram.Since beating Pakistan in Johannesburg in January, South Africa are without a win in their four Tests since. But given that 40 World Test Championship points are there for the taking, Ranchi presents them an incentive to come back hard.

Captain Faf du Plessis said in Pune the side is in a rebuilding phase. “It’s purely a case of inexperience. Best Test teams are the ones with the most experience. ODIs and T20s are different. But when it comes to this Indian team, there’s a lot of experience in that dressing room, there’s a lot of Test matches behind their names. We’re at a stage where we’ve lost almost all of our experience. Steyn, Morkel, Amla, De Villiers all of them were seasoned campaigners. Now it’s a new group of guys who’ve played 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 15 Tests. It will take time. For us it’s important as a senior player group to make sure that we put in performances ourselves. Myself, Deano (Elgar), Quinton (de Kock), we need to make sure we make the runs and then the others guys chip in with us. In a time like this, it’s important that your big guys take control and make sure that they put in a bulk of the work,” he said.

Part of that would mean Du Plessis batting at No 4, like in the second innings of the second Test. Right through the tour he has faced questions on that front, whether going in at No 5 is too low given South Africa lost their top-order in three of the four innings before 50. With Theunis de Bryun not impressive enough and Temba Bavuma struggling, Du Plessis will be expected to take more responsibility at No 4, thereby giving stability to a middle-order that has lacked spine.

While Du Plessis hasn’t converted fifties into hundreds, Elgar and De Kock after their centuries in the first innings at Visakhapatnam have faded out. In Pune, Elgar was dismissed twice because of indecisiveness. De Kock, apart from playing all over Ravichandran Ashwin in the first innings, played a needless shot in the second.

“It’s no secret that it’s been a bit of a challenge. We haven’t played our greatest cricket consistently. But we are trying to be positive. The seniors are trying to keep the guys motivated. We are representing our country which is an immensely proud moment for every player,” Elgar said on Thursday.