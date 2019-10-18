Home Sport Cricket

Would you do this to men's team? Diana Edulji, Shantha question women's support staff appointment

GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, who is in charge of women's cricket, is the one under the scanner for these appointments.

Published: 18th October 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

CoA member Diana Edulji

CoA member Diana Edulji (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: COA member Diana Edulji and BCCI's new apex council member Shantha Rangaswamy on Friday questioned the "unconstitutional" appointment of the support staff of the women's national team in a letter to board CEO Rahul Johri.

GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, who is in charge of women's cricket, is the one under the scanner for these appointments.

A day after the Hemlata Kala-led women's selection panel wrote to the CEO, claiming they were kept out of the hiring process of the support staff, former India captains Edulji and Rangaswamy has lashed out at the shabby treatment handed out to the national team.

As per the BCCI constitution, selectors are supposed appoint the support staff of the national teams, both men and women.

Due process was followed for the appointment of men's team support staff recently.

"I am shocked reading the article quoting the e-mail from women selectors to you regarding the sham process being followed for selection of the video analyst.

"It is even more worrisome that the person Mr Pushkar Sawant, wanted by Saba Karim (GM cricket operations) and NCA is already booked on the flight to West Indies.

The whole process looks like an eye wash," Edulji, who is set to demit office alongside two other COA members, wrote in the letter, which is in possession PTI.

Selectors have claimed that they were not even kept in the loop for the appointment of women's bowling and fielding coach.

They were only asked to conduct interviews for the role of a video analyst, for which the process ended on Friday.

Both Edulji and Rangaswamy claimed that rules have been violated even for the video analyst's role though application were invited in this case, unlike in the case of bowling and fielding coach.

NCA bowling coach Narendra Hirwani and T Dilip will be travelling with the team to the West Indies, as bowling and fielding coach respectively.

"I have also received an e-mail from Shantha Rangaswamy, nominated member on the BCCI apex council, which has been marked to you and the selectors, wherein she has stated that these things are been done deliberately to accommodate persons chosen by the powers that be and not following the established practises. A very serious allegation.

"The article and the mail cast serious aspersions and doubts about the dealings of the cricket operations especially Saba who is heading it and despite repeated instructions by COA, he is defying and wanting to place persons to these positions without due process.

"I am marking this to my colleagues so that they are aware of what is happening behind the COA's back. I will not be giving my consent to this sham interview that is taking place today for the video analyst as Mr Pushkar Sawant has already been nominated for the tour," wrote Edulji.

"This is the national Indian Team that is travelling and such shabby treatment is being doled out to them. I wonder if you would do this to the men's team."

When Karim, who is in the centre of this whole controversy was contacted by PTI, he said: "Since the mail has been addressed to the CEO, it is best to speak to him."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diana Edulji BCCI Shantha Rangaswamy
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp