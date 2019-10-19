Archery poll officer named

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Archery Association of India PIL, filed by Rahul Mehra, came up for hearing in Delhi HC Friday and the special bench appointed Rakesh Mehta, former Chief Secretary of GNCTD, as returning officer for the elections.

Mehta has been asked to ensure that elections are held following Supreme Court directions. For forming the electoral college, he will send notices to associations approved by the court prior to the Dec 4, 2017, hearing. Th­o­se associations have time till October end to send names of nominees. The electoral roll will be finalised in Nov­ember.

As per AAI constitution, five per cent of the general assembly has to comprise prominent archers. Both factions nominated names. The four se­lected by the court were Li­m­ba Ram, Dola Banerjee, Chekrovolu Swuro and Rajendra Guiya. Till the new executive council comes to power, the transitory committee will be in charge.