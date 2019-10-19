Home Sport Cricket

Badrinath ton hands Tamil Nadu U-16 edge

Riding on R Jesuraj’s 4/22, Fine Star CA defeated Seshadri MCC by six wickets in their TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA First Division league match.

Published: 19th October 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Badrinath’s 130 and Om Nitin Karthikeyan’s unbeaten 61 helped Tamil Nadu declare at 350/6 in 109 overs against Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) on the second day of their Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 clash, at Wyre Sports Park in Tiruppur.In reply, Pondicherry were left reeling at 81/8 in 68 overs. P Vignesh and Akash Devkumar did most of the damage with the ball, picking up three wickets each.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 350/6 decl in 109 ovs (A Badrinath 130, Om Nitin Karthikeyan 61 n.o, Akash Devkumar 40; LV Arjun 4/127) vs CAP  81/8 in 68 ovs (Akash Devkumar 3/22, P Vignesh 3/11).

Women win against Delhi
SB Keerthana’s 3/13 saw Tamil Nadu beat Delhi by eight wickets in their BCCI  Senior Women’s T20 match, in Rajkot. D Hemalatha and N Nirajana were the pick of Tamil Nadu’s batswomen. Hemalatha remained unbeaten on 43, while Niranjana notched up 36 valuable runs for her team.Brief scores: Delhi 88/8 in 20 ovs (SB Keerthana 3/13) lost to Tamil Nadu 89/2 in 17.2 ovs (D Hemalatha 43 n.o, N Niranjana 36).

Division cricket
Riding on R Jesuraj’s 4/22, Fine Star CA defeated Seshadri MCC by six wickets in their TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA First Division league match. G Gogul was the top-scorer for the winners, staying at the crease after making 25.

Brief scores: First Division: Seshadhri MCC 69 in 33.3 ovs (R Jesuraj 4/22) lost to Fine Star CA 71/4 in 16.2 ovs (G Gogul 25 n.o; NS Dhanesh 3/16). Third Division: Stag CC 59 in 17.4 ovs lost to Aththis CC 62/2 in 15.1 ovs. Fourth Division: CPCL 86 in 22.4 ovs (CP Loken Davey 3/18, ES Vishal Rao 3/33) lost to Frank Worrell CC 88/4 in 23 ovs (B Karthik 59 n.o; V Thendral 3/18).

Naveen sparkles
G Naveen Kumar’s 4/31 propelled Samsung India to a 13-run win againt Lucas TVS in the 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy limited-over tournament.
Brief scores (Group B): Samsung India 86 in 19.4 ovs (M Vai Gopalsamy 3/16, M Ramesh 3/17) bt Lucas TVS 73 in 17.2 ovs (G Naveen Kumar 4/31, S Dinesh Kumar 3/25).

