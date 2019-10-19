Home Sport Cricket

Waqar Younis invites bowlers for special camp ahead of Australia tour

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis have emphasised on having wicket-taking bowlers for the coming Twenty20 and Test series Down Under.

Published: 19th October 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis

By PTI

KARACHI: Desperate to find wicket-taking bowlers for the Australia tour, Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has invited 15 bowlers, including two spinners, to attend a special weekend camp.

Both, head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis have emphasised on having wicket-taking bowlers for the coming Twenty20 and Test series Down Under.

"The national selection committee has invited 15 high-performing bowlers from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the ongoing National T20 Cup as well as fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the weekend camp," a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The PCB statement said that purpose of the camp is to provide the selectors better insight on the fitness and form of the bowlers that can further assist them while picking the T20I and Test sides for the coming tour.

"It will also give the bowlers an opportunity to understand their shortcomings and ways to improve their skills in the upcoming domestic matches," it said.

The tall left-arm paceman, Shaheen missed the recent home series against Sri Lanka and is also not playing domestic cricket due to fitness issues while Pakistan's experienced Hasan Ali is also on the sidelines because of injury.

Younis made it clear that the two-day camp will help him in having a closer look at the bowlers and judging their form and fitness.

Misbah-ul-Haq, and Test captain Azhar Ali will also monitor the camp.

The T20I and Test squads for the Australia tour will be announced by Misbah-ul-Haq on Monday in Lahore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Waqar Younis Pakistan Cricket Team Misbah-ul-Haq Australia tour Pakistan vs Australia
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp