Home Sport Cricket

UAE end miserable week by downing Ireland at World T20 qualifier

Ireland opener Paul Stirling struck a 58-ball 72, but Gary Wilson's men were bowled out for just 125 as no other batsman passed 14 in their 20 overs.

Published: 20th October 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

2020 T20 World Cup (Photo | Twitter/@ICC)

By AFP

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates finished a terrible week which saw three of their players charged with corruption with an impressive victory over Ireland on Saturday in qualifying for the 2020 T20 World Cup.

The hosts of the tournament had opened their campaign with a loss to Oman on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

But they bounced back, despite being without the charged trio of captain Mohammed Naveed, batsman Shaiman Anwar and right-arm pace bowler Qadeer Ahmed, beating the Irish by five wickets.

"Beating a full member team is a great feeling and on the back of yesterday's game it's a big morale booster for us," said UAE skipper Ahmed Raza after his team beat the only Test side in qualifying.

Ireland opener Paul Stirling struck a 58-ball 72, but Gary Wilson's men were bowled out for just 125 as no other batsman passed 14 in their 20 overs.

Off-spinning all-rounder Rohan Mustafa took 4-18 for the home team.

The UAE, who themselves had mustered only 108-9 against Oman, made a quick start thanks to Mustafa's 39 from 16 deliveries, including four fours in the first over.

They had a brief wobble but were seen over the line with three overs to spare by Waheed Ahmed's unbeaten 15.

"I've known Rohan (Mustafa) for over 10 years and I just told him to go and express himself," added Raza.

In all, 14 nations are vying for six places at next year's World T20 in Australia by playing in the round-robin qualifiers.

Earlier on Saturday, Nigeria made their qualifying bow with a 69-run loss to Jersey.

The African side, playing in the event due to Zimbabwe's suspension by the ICC which was lifted earlier this week, stumbled to 115-7 chasing 185 to win.

"One hundred and eighty on a track like this was still gettable and when we had them 80 for three we thought we had the match in control," said Nigerian captain Ademola Onikoyi. "There were one or two batsmen that took it away from us."

Scotland bounced back from their shock opening loss to Singapore, seeing off Kenya by 31 runs in Dubai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2020 T20 World Cup
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp