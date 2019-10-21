Home Sport Cricket

Hockey skills keep Singapore on road to World T20

Param's runs came off 41 balls as his team chased down their target of 150 for their third win in three matches.

2020 T20 World Cup (Photo | Twitter/@ICC)

By AFP

DUBAI: Navin Param smashed a match-winning 72 as Singapore stayed on course for the 2020 World Twenty 20 Cup with a five-wicket win over Bermuda in qualifying on Sunday.

"It's fortunate that I actually started off playing hockey first before I played cricket," said Param.

"So growing up, I kind of use what I've learnt in hockey, the strong wrists and manipulation of the ball when you play hockey, so I just transfer those skills over to cricket which makes my cricket technique not as orthodox.

"So given that, over the years that I've worked with my coaches as well and my mentors, that's where I have got that 360-degree sort of gameplay."

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea defeated Namibia by 81 runs with Tony Ura (71) and PNG captain Assad Vala (48) putting on 125 for the first wicket.

PNG finished on 197 for seven after their 20 overs.

Oman eased past Hong Kong by seven wickets while Canada got their campaign underway with a 53-run win over Jersey.

In all, 14 nations are vying for six places at next year's World T20 in Australia by playing in the round-robin qualifiers in the UAE.

