Karnataka cruise past hapless Pondicherry into semifinals

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT was a big mismatch when Karnataka faced Pondicherry in the Vijay Hazare quarterfinal at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The players in the two line-ups drew contrasting pictures. Apart from form­er Karnataka captain Vinay Kumar, Pondicherry lacked big names. It was the opposite for the hosts with Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, K Go­wtham among others in their ranks.

Even the quality of competition they faced in their respective group league matches were contrasting. Karnataka played superior opponents like Mumbai, Hyderabad et. al. to top Group A while Pondicherry faced weak northeast teams.

The disparity between the two sides was on full show. Pondicherry lacked skill and experience to tackle the new ball against quality bowlers. Talent wise, they looked below par to compete against a team like Karnataka, who won the match by eight wickets to reach the semifinals of the competition. They will face the winner of the Mumbai-Chhattisgarh quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Pondicherry have themselves to blame, especially the way they started their innings after being asked to bat. It was not an extraordinary bowling from Karnataka, but the first six Pondicherry batsmen added just 35 runs. They lacked grit to hang around the crease after losing early wickets and were soon tottering at 41/6.

The lower order showed how to bat, with good temperament. They punished loose balls consistently. The last five batsmen added 161 runs. Sagar Trivedi (54) and Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (58) helped Pondicherry end up with 207/9. Praveen Dubey was the pick of the bowlers, scalping three wickets.

“Had we got a good start initially from the top order, we could have got 70 runs more and it could have been a good game,” said Trivedi.

With Karnataka required to score at just over four runs per over to secure their sixth consecutive victory of the tournament, it was just a matter of when. After a solid opening stand between Devdutt Padikkal (50) and Rahul, Pondicherry did not have any chance. Rahul looked on course for his second hundred of the tournament, but fell short by 10 runs. Ro­­han Kadam (50 n.o) and Pandey steered the side home in the 42nd over. “Both Rahul and Padikkal ba­tted really well. We were looking for an early breakthrough, may be get one or two wickets, then we might have had a cha­n­ce. At least, we could have ma­d­e a game out of it,” said Tr­i­vedi.

Brief scores: Pondicherry 207/9 in 50 ovs (Trivedi 54, Marimuthu 58, Dubey 3/44) lost to Karnataka 213/2 (Rahul 90, Padikkal 50, Kadam 50 n.o). Delhi 223 in 49 ovs (Dhruv Shorey 90, Chintan Gaja 3/27, Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/75) lost to Gujarat 225/4 in 37.5 ovs (Panchal 80, Parthiv 76).