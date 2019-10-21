Home Sport Cricket

Ranchi Test: Theunis de Bruyn comes in as concussion substitute for Dean Elgar

Cricket rules for the World Test Championship were tweaked recently to allow players who suffer concussions during a match to be replaced in their team's Playing XI.

Published: 21st October 2019 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Dean Elgar, center, reacts in pain after being hit on a delivery by India's Umesh Yadav. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

RANCHI: South Africa opener Dean Elgar has been replaced by Theunis de Bruyn as a concussion substitute. This after the opener had to retire hurt post a knock on the helmet by a rising Umesh Yadav delivery just before the Tea break on Day 3 of the third and final Test against India at the JSCA Stadium on Monday.

de Bruyn was part of the South Africa XI in the Pune Test where they lost by an innings and 137 runs.

In the 10th over of South Africa's second innings, Elgar, who was batting on 16, was struck on his helmet by a fierce bouncer from Umesh. The left-handed batsman immediately went to the ground. The Indian players rushed towards him to see if he was alright while the physio ran in.

During the break, Elgar retired hurt and was taken to a hospital for a concussion test. Debutant George Linde was sent to proceed the innings alongside Heinrich Klaasen for the final session of the day's play.

ALSO READ | Dean Elgar retires hurt after blow on helmet by Umesh Yadav

Cricket rules for the World Test Championship were tweaked recently to allow players who suffer concussions during a match to be replaced in their team's Playing XI.

The visitors are on the brink of another embarrasing defeat as they got bowled out for a mere 162 in their first innings in reply to India's 497/9 declared. In the second innings also they are in trouble having lost four wickets before the tea interval.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dean Elgar Theunis de Bruyn India vs South Africa Concussion Substitute
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp