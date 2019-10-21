Home Sport Cricket

Ranchi Test: Rishabh Pant replaces injured Wriddhiman Saha behind stumps

Saha was hit on his finger by a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery in the 27th over of South Africa's second dig and the 34-year old stumper was seen in some pain before walking off the field.

Published: 21st October 2019 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, center, holds a stump after South Africa's Dane Piedt, right, was bowled out by India's Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

RANCHI: India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha took a blow on the ring finger of his left hand on Monday and was replaced by Rishabh Pant as India inched closer to a 3-0 series whitewash on Day 3 of the third Test here.

Saha was hit on his finger by a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery in the 27th over of South Africa's second dig and the 34-year old stumper was seen in some pain before walking off the field. Saha's finger was already taped and after copping further blow, he could not continue.

Pant, who did not play a Test in this series, came on to replace him.

"Wriddhiman Saha has been replaced by Rishabh Pant who has taken a blow right on the end of the gloves," a BCCI tweet said.

ALSO READ | Theunis de Bruyn comes in as concussion substitute for Dean Elgar

Saha has been brilliant in this series behind the stumps, especially in the second Test in Pune where he took a couple of excellent catches. The Bengal stumper has previously been out of the team due to a long injury layoff.

The visitors are on the brink of another embarrasing defeat as they got bowled out for a mere 162 in their first innings in reply to India's 497/9 declared. In the second innings, Proteas are again in trouble having lost six wickets when the story was being written.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishabh Pant Wriddhiman Saha India vs South Africa
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp