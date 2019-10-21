Ranchi Test: South Africa on the verge of being inflicted series whitewash

By Online Desk

RANCHI: South Africa are on the verge of a series whitewash as they are 203 runs behind with just two wickets in hand in the second innings.

Shahbaz Nadeem run George Linde out after a brief resistance from the South African all-rounder before spinners Ashwin and Jadeja left the visitors reeling on 132/8 at stumps on Day 3.

Umesh Yadav removed Heinrich Klaasen post-tea as India close in on victory at Ranchi. Opener Dean Elgar retired hurt after being hit on his helmet before tea.

Mohammed Shami snared three wickets to leave South Africa tottering as India look on course to complete a 3-0 whitewash after the visitors were bundled out for 162 in their first essay and asked to follow on at the JSCA Stadium on Day 3 of the third and final Test on Monday.

At Tea, the score read 26/4 in South Africa's second essay with Dean Elgar (16) and Heinrich Klaasen (O) at the crease.

The motley crowd in attendance were thoroughly entertained by Shami in the post-lunch session as the Proteas were bundled out for 162 in their first innings after starting the session six down. Umesh Yadav returned with figures of 3/40 in the first essay while Shami, debutant Shahbaz Nadeem and Ravindra Jadeja all scalped two wickets apiece. Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, however, remained wicketless.

Following on, there was no respite for the visitors as it was Shami who once again looked in lethal rhythm. He clean-bowled Zubayr Hamza (0) first and then trapped skipper Faf du Plessis (4) in front as the score read 18/3. But the pacer wasn't done and then sent back du Plessis' 'toss proxy' Temba Bavuma for a duck, caught behind by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

But the slide was started by Umesh when he sent opener Quinton de Kock's off-stump cartwheeling with a beauty as the Proteas T20I skipper played inside the line of the ball.

At the break, South Africa were 26/4 with Dean Elgar hurt after being hit on the head by a Umesh bouncer. The Proteas are still trailing by 309 runs with just six wickets in the bag.

Earlier on Sunday, India had declared their innings on 497/9 and had picked the wickets of both the South African openers before play was stopped because of bad light.

(With inputs from IANS)