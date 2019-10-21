Rohit Sharma consolidates position in top gear

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Be it ODIs or Tests, the script remains the same for Rohit Sharma. Despite making his 50-over debut in 2007, the Mumbai batsman took six long years and an opening slot to cement his spot in the team. It all began in 2013, when he was promoted to open the innings during Champions Trophy. Now, he has slammed three double centuries in the format, apart from plundering runs at will in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

Prolific outings in ODIs had helped him find a place in Test side in 2013. The gifted batsman started with a bang, scoring two centuries in his first two matches. But what followed ne­xt disappointed fa­ns and critics alike; Rohit’s struggles in the longest format belied the talent he possesses.

Before the ongoing home series against South Africa, Rohit played 25 Tests, after his maiden series against West Indies in November 2013, scoring 1,297 at 33.25. Those modest returns include another hundred and 10 half-centuries.

Indifferent form saw Rohit in and out of the team. Th­i­ngs took a turn for worse after a dismal show in the Test series against South Africa, in the Ra­i­nbow Nation last January. He was dropped again for the one-off Afghanistan Test, sat out the tour of England, and mis­s­ed the home series against We­st Indies. Rohit again found a place during the tour of Australia in 2018-19, playing two matches and scoring an unbeaten 63 in Melbourne.

A slump in KL Rahul’s form gave Rohit a chance, as the team management decided to promote him to the opening slot against the Proteas. After another six forgettable years, the script unfolded on similar lines. The batsman has made the spot his own in just three matches with three centuries, including a maiden double ton.

Rohit’s current form seems to have settled the opening debate, at least for the time being. However, the batsman said he still has a long way to go. “I’ve always liked to do well in whatever position I play. It’s not that I’ve been doing well only after being made an opener. Yes, I am fond of opening, which I’ve been doing in the limited-over cricket. Having played only three Tests as an opener, I know I have a long way to go. I am not reading too much into these three Tests. Of course I will take a lot of positives, but I’m not reading too much into it.”

Rohit might feel it’s too early to announce his arrival as an opener, but batting coach Vikram Rat­h­our believes he has done enough to seal his spot for the moment. “Making him open was a good call. With the amount of runs he has scored, he has settled the issue for the time being,” Rathour had said after Day 1. On being asked if India wo­u­ld consider tinkering with the opening combination when th­ey leave for foreign shores, Ra­thour replied: “Why but? Maya­nk has a double and a hundred. Rohit has scored three so far. I don’t think there’s any question of changing.”

After six years of ignominy and frustration, Rohit the opener can finally look ahead to getting the chances that he deserves.