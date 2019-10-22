Mumbai and Punjab cry in rain after TN & Chhattisgarh reach semis on win rule

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Qualification rules in case of aborted matches were the talking point on the second day of Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals. Tamil Nadu and Chh­attisgarh made it to the semifinals at the expense of Punjab and Mumbai, as both matches failed to produce results due to rain at Alur.

As per playing conditions of the tournament, if the teams cannot bat a minimum of 20 over each in a knockout game, the team to have secured more wins in the league phase make it to the next stage.

Tamil Nadu had nine wins and Punjab five. It can be noted that Tamil Nadu’s group had 10 teams and Punjab’s nine. Mumbai and Chhattisgarh were in the same group where the latter had posted five wins compared to Mumbai’s four.

Mumbai players had their heads down after the game was called off around 4 pm. They were in a strong position when play stopped. The Tamil Nadu-Punjab match was more evenly poised. The Punjab camp expressed disappointment at being ousted in this manner.

However, the BCCI, which has already received criticism from several quarters for the scheduling, maintained that rules had been announced long time back.

“All teams were aware of the playing conditions before the tournament started. That is the normal process. We had informed all the state associations about the playing conditions. No one raised any objection then,” said Syed Saba Karim, BCCI general manager (cricket operations).

Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer felt there was no one to blame. “We were told before the tournament that these would be the rules if it rains.”All eight quarterfinalists were briefed about it again before the knockout phase.

However, Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh felt there could be better ways of dealing with this. “Going out like this is unfortunate. I didn’t know about the rules. The association might have. This is a bad rule. Knockout clashes should have a reserve day.”

Things did not go according to plans for Tamil Nadu batsmen. Abhinav Mukund (17), Murali Vijay (22) and Vijay Shankar (13) failed to convert starts. From 82/3, Baba Aparajith (56) helped the team to a respectable total. They were 174/6 in 39 overs when rain ended their innings and set Punjab a target of 195 to win 39 overs.

Mumbai’s target was revised to 192 in 40 overs, and they reached 95/0 in 11.3 overs before rain intervened. Yasashwi Jaiswal was unbeaten 60 off 37 balls with five sixes when rain stopped play.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 190/6 in 45.4 ovs (Harpreet 83, Khare 59 n.o) vs Mumbai 95/0 in 11.3 ovs (Jaiswal 60 n.o). TN 174/6 in 39 ovs (Aparajith 56) vs Punjab 52/2 in 12.2 ovs. Matches abandoned. Chhattisgarh, TN advance on number of wins.

Semifinals (Wednesday): Tamil Nadu vs Gujarat; Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh.