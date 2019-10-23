India skipper Virat Kohli feels better after turning vegetarian

Home Sport Cricket

During his initial days of international cricket, Kohli was fond of chicken and admitted that several times during media interactions.

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday revealed his fitness mantra and said he is proud to be a vegetarian now.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Saw game-changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I've never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian."

Before 2013, the 30-year-old batsman never gave importance to his fitness and as a result, he put on weight and lacked stamina during matches.

After 2013, Kohli shifted his focus to fitness, diet, and training. He is very punctual about his diet now which has given him a different character on and off the field.

Kohli is highly admired around the world as he is one of the most disciplined athletes of his generation.

India created history on Tuesday as they defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs to complete a 3-0 clean sweep against the visitors for the first time.

In the series, Kohli scored 317 runs. He also became the most successful Indian Test captain as he surpassed MS Dhoni after the win against West Indies in Jamaica.

