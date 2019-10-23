Home Sport Cricket

Indicated in first CoA meeting itself that I didn't want any payment: Ramchandra Guha

Guha's resignation letter later created a storm as he lambasted the BCCI for failing to address the conflict of interest issue with regards to players and coaches holding multiple positions.

Published: 23rd October 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Ramachandra Guha (File

Ramachandra Guha (File Photo | PTI )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Noted historian Ramchandra Guha on Wednesday said he didn't expect to be paid for his tenure in the outgoing Committee of Administrators and had made this clear in the CoA's very first meeting.

Guha declined a payment of Rs 40 lakh along with another former CoA member, banker Vikram Limaye, who was to be paid Rs 50.5 lakh.

"I had indicated in the first meeting itself that I did not expect or want any payment," Guha told PTI.

Limaye has also refused to accept the payment due to him, citing the same reason.

"I had mentioned this in the first CoA meeting itself that I won't be taking any compensation for this. It is not my current position, I had articulated this. It is a personal thing. It has got nothing to do with anything else," Limaye told PTI.

The Vinod Rai-led CoA, which demits office on Wednesday, was originally a four-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court on January 30, 2017.

Rai and fellow panel member Diana Edulji will be getting around Rs 3.5 crore each for their 33-month tenure.

The 61-year-old Guha resigned from the CoA in July 2017, citing personal reasons, while Limaye also put in his papers subsequently to take charge as the Managing Director and CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Guha's resignation letter later created a storm as he lambasted the BCCI for failing to address the conflict of interest issue with regards to players and coaches holding multiple positions.

He also criticised the handling of Anil Kumble as the then coach of the national team, saying that his tenure should have been extended.

Kumble stepped down after a public fallout with captain Virat Kohli following the Champions Trophy in 2017.

Guha had slammed the "superstar culture" in the Indian team.

Guha was also critical of the CoA's functioning, saying that it did not do enough to implement the reforms mandated by the apex court.

TAGS
Ramchandra Guha Committee of Administrators BCCI President
