Kolpak deal hurting South African cricket, hope things improve post Brexit: Faf du Plessis

In the aftermath of the 0-3 series loss to India, Du Plessis pointed out that they were missing out on their best players due to the Kolpak deal.

South African captain Faf du Plessis addresses media in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

RANCHI: For South Africa, the ordeal came to an end on Tuesday. They lost the third Test by an innings and 202 runs, their biggest defeat against India.

Nothing went their way ever since they landed. The senior team led by their new T20I skipper Quinton de Kock landed in India exactly one-and-half mo­nth ago. A majority of Test specialists had reached the country in August to play India ‘A’ in five one-dayers and two unofficial Tests. The ‘A’ side won one of five 50-over matches and lost the four-day series 1-0. Their se­nior team’s experience turned out to be more woeful.

More than six of their Test specialists including Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Dane Piedt featured in one of the two unofficial Tests and all 15 members of the Test squad took part in a three-day practice match in Vizianagaram before the three-Test series. Despite all planning, the South Africans failed to pose a challenge to the hosts.

Skipper Faf du Plessis blamed players for their inability to adapt to conditions in the subcontinent and also lamented that the team doesn’t have the option of picking its best players since most of them had preferred county over country and taken the Kolpak route to play in England.
The captain believes Brexit will help South Africa in preserving its cricketers. “Brexit will be one thing that will stop the Kolpak players. So that would benefit South Africa cricket,” said Du Plessis after his team’s loss.

Elaborating, Du Plessis said, “It’s sad for South African cricket not to have the option of their best players. Simon Ha­rmer has had an unbelievable season. And it would be great for South Africa to be in a position to say ‘he’s done well overseas, let’s bring him on tour with us.’ So maybe, post-Brexit, guys will still go and play there, but you can pick them for your country.” Harmer, a middle-order batsman and off-spinner, joined Essex a couple of years ago after he was dropped from the national side.
At the moment, South Africa is part of a deal called the Coto­n­ou Agreement with the Eu­­r­­o­p­ean Union (EU). 

The agr­e­eme­nt makes players from Ca­­­­­r­i­­bbean and African nations el­i­gible for Kolpak deals. It could change if Britain leaves EU as in that case the Kolpak system for cricketers will end in 2021.
South Africa has lost a host of talented players to English counties. Pacer Duanne Olivier gave up his Test career to sign a contract with Yorkshire earlier this year. Fast bowler Kyle Abbott and top-order batsman Rilee Rossouw signed Kolpak deals in 2017. Morne Morkel joined Surrey after his international retirement last year and legendary batsman Hashim Amla is following his path by signing for Surrey.

The South Africa captain, who was stopped from following the same route by AB de Villiers way back, also expressed concern over retired players leaving the country. He felt their presence could help upcoming cricketers. “And even, like I said, the guys going there for county cricket post retirement. Guys like Hashim Amla, they won’t be playing domestic cricket back home. So you lose all of that experience, which would have helped the young guys so much. Playing with Hashim is the greatest learning curve you can get.”

