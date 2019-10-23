Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli most important man, will support him in every possible way: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly took over Wednesday as head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), vowing to end a decade of scandal at the USD 2 billion-a-year organisation.

Published: 23rd October 2019 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President. (Express lllustrations | Naveen Kumar)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Newly-elected BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday promised a corruption-free tenure, saying he will run the world's richest cricket body the same way he led the Indian team.

"No compromise on credibility, corruption-free and same for all BCCI, just as I led India," Ganguly said while addressing the media after formally taking charge as the BCCI President at its General Body meeting here.

The 47-year-old became the 39th BCCI President here, for a nine-month run after getting elected unopposed.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly's rise: Today cricket, tomorrow India

Laying down his priorities, Ganguly said he will speak to current skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday.

"Virat Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket, we will listen to him. Mutual respect will be there, opinions will be there," Ganguly responded when asked whether he will be speaking to Kohli.

"I will speak to Virat Kohli tomorrow, we will support him in every possible way, whatever he wants," he said.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly best person to lead BCCI: Vinod Rai

Asked about the speculation surrounding the future of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup earlier this year.

"Champions don't finish very quickly. Till I am around, everybody will be respected," Ganguly said.

TAGS
Virat Kohli MS Dhoni BCCI president BCCI Sourav Ganguly
