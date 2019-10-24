Home Sport Cricket

Achyuth and Vignesh put TN in command

T Manoj Kumar’s fifer (5/49) propelled Tiger Cricket Club to a 22-run win over Magnet CC in a  TNCA fourth division ‘D’ Zone league match. 

Published: 24th October 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : CV Achyuth (3/16) and P Vignesh (3/36) took three wickets each to help Tamil Nadu bundle out Goa for 128 on the first day of the South Zone Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16    tournament played at ICL Sankar Nagar grounds, Tirunelveli. The hosts were 25 for no loss at stumps. Brief scores: Goa 128 in 79.2 ovs (Ayush Karapurkar 26, Rijul Pathak 31, CV Achyuth 3/16, P Vignesh 3/36, Akash Devkumar 3/18) vs Tamil Nadu 25 for no loss in eight ovs.

T Manoj Kumar

TN women win
Half-centuries by Eloksi Arun (74 n.o) and C Shushanthika (79) paved the way for Tamil Nadu to hammer Arunachal Pradesh by 133 runs in the BCCI senior women’s T20 tournament being played at Rajkot. 
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 199/1 in 20 ovs (Eloksi Arun 74 n.o, C Shushanthika 79, S Meenakshi 26 n.o) bt Arunachal Pradesh 66/6 in 20 ovs (KN Ramyashri 3/18).

Manoj scalps five
T Manoj Kumar’s fifer (5/49) propelled Tiger Cricket Club to a 22-run win over Magnet CC in a  TNCA fourth division ‘D’ Zone league match. 
Brief scores: IV Division ‘D’: Tiger CC 166 in 48.5 ovs (M Rakshan 53, S Aravind 3/40) bt Magnet CC 144 in 49.3 ovs (R Manoj 35, T Manoj Kumar 5/49). Sumangali Homes 228/9 in 50 ovs (G Umesh 41, K Raghul Raj 39, Prahlad Srinivasan 3/26) bt Youngsters CC 55 in 34.3 ovs (Manoj 31, P Naveen  Kumar 3/18).

Double joy in fistball meet
Tamil Nadu men’s team got the better of Puducherry 11-8, 11-0 to clinch the title at the 1st South Zone National Fistball Championship held at St Joseph’s HSS, Yercaud. Telangana beat Kerala and were placed third. In the women’s final, Tamil Nadu overcame Puducherry 8-11, 11-8, 11-8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp