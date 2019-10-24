Achyuth and Vignesh put TN in command

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : CV Achyuth (3/16) and P Vignesh (3/36) took three wickets each to help Tamil Nadu bundle out Goa for 128 on the first day of the South Zone Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 tournament played at ICL Sankar Nagar grounds, Tirunelveli. The hosts were 25 for no loss at stumps. Brief scores: Goa 128 in 79.2 ovs (Ayush Karapurkar 26, Rijul Pathak 31, CV Achyuth 3/16, P Vignesh 3/36, Akash Devkumar 3/18) vs Tamil Nadu 25 for no loss in eight ovs.

T Manoj Kumar

TN women win

Half-centuries by Eloksi Arun (74 n.o) and C Shushanthika (79) paved the way for Tamil Nadu to hammer Arunachal Pradesh by 133 runs in the BCCI senior women’s T20 tournament being played at Rajkot.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 199/1 in 20 ovs (Eloksi Arun 74 n.o, C Shushanthika 79, S Meenakshi 26 n.o) bt Arunachal Pradesh 66/6 in 20 ovs (KN Ramyashri 3/18).

Manoj scalps five

T Manoj Kumar’s fifer (5/49) propelled Tiger Cricket Club to a 22-run win over Magnet CC in a TNCA fourth division ‘D’ Zone league match.

Brief scores: IV Division ‘D’: Tiger CC 166 in 48.5 ovs (M Rakshan 53, S Aravind 3/40) bt Magnet CC 144 in 49.3 ovs (R Manoj 35, T Manoj Kumar 5/49). Sumangali Homes 228/9 in 50 ovs (G Umesh 41, K Raghul Raj 39, Prahlad Srinivasan 3/26) bt Youngsters CC 55 in 34.3 ovs (Manoj 31, P Naveen Kumar 3/18).

Double joy in fistball meet

Tamil Nadu men’s team got the better of Puducherry 11-8, 11-0 to clinch the title at the 1st South Zone National Fistball Championship held at St Joseph’s HSS, Yercaud. Telangana beat Kerala and were placed third. In the women’s final, Tamil Nadu overcame Puducherry 8-11, 11-8, 11-8.