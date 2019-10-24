Home Sport Cricket

Amelia Kerr looks to WBBL for T20 World Cup preparation

New Zealand hasn't been able to reach the semi-finals of the last two ICC tournaments.

Amelia Kerr.

MELBOURNE: New Zealand cricketer Amelia Kerr believes that her stint in the Women's Big Bash League will help the all-rounder in preparing for the ICC Women's T20 Wolrd Cup, which is to be held next year in Australia.

"Getting to play in the conditions where the T20 World Cup will be, there's nothing better than that," cricket.com.au quoted Kerr as saying.

"With seven Kiwis playing in this league, that will be good preparation for us," she added.

The all-rounder has played two games for Brisbane Heat so far. She scalped three wickets in her first match enabling the team to register a 92-run victory.

"It's a disappointing last few World Cups for us and we didn't perform in the games that mattered," said Kerr.

"But we've seen change at Cricket New Zealand and we've got new contracts for people. So we can work harder and get better at our skills and spend more time together as a team," she added.

Kerr has played 24 T20Is and has scalped 23 wickets with a strike rate of 22.6.

