Home Sport Cricket

Coaches, teammates not surprised by Sanju Samson call-up

Kerala coach Dav Whatmore feels that Sanju can make a big impact, particularly in the shortest format.

Published: 25th October 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sanju Samson featured in a lone T20 International in 2015. (Photo | PTI)

Sanju Samson featured in a lone T20 International in 2015. (Photo | PTI)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Those who have seen Sanju Samson train of late will tell you they are not surprised to see him receive a call-up to the Indian team for the T20I series against Bangladesh. “He has been training for three to four hours daily at the SAI coaching centre in Thiruvananthapuram. I’m not surprised that he got this call-up. It was due for all his efforts,” said Biju George, Sanju’s childhood coach and former fielding coach of Indian women’s team.

His double hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy worked as a catalyst as the wicketkeeper-batsman returned to the national set-up after four years. His only India appearance came against Zimbabwe in 2015 in a T20 international where he made just 19. Even though he is a highly rated player and the likes of Gautam Gambhir have publicly backed him, inconsistency has been his Achilles heel. 

Kerala coach Dav Whatmore feels that Sanju can make a big impact, particularly in the shortest format. “I am very pleased for him and it’s not surprising. I’m sure he will do something and that’s the sort of player he is. He’s a wonderful T20 player and deserves a chance. He’s played well in Vijay Hazare and I’m very happy for him,” said Whatmore. Sanju is expected to be a back-up for first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant initially, but given his recent form, some feel he could squeeze his way in. Pant has been patchy of late and that could mean an opportunity for Sanju, at least in one of the three games.

“Earlier, when Sanju received national team call-ups, MS Dhoni was there. So there was no chance for anyone to break in. Dhoni is now getting closer to his retirement and now, Sanju will be competing with Pant. So he has a better opportunity to impress the selectors. The next-generation players are getting opportunities and so he has been in contention,” Kerala team assistant coach M Rajagopal said. 

The player turning 25 on November 11 couldn’t time his double century knock any better. The Kerala batsman struck an unbeaten 212 against Goa in Bengaluru earlier this month. In the process, he surpassed Pakistan’s Abid Ali’s 209 not out to record the highest-ever List A score by a wicketkeeper.“He has been doing well in the IPL and his performances in Vijay Hazare were also good. I hope that this time, he can make it stick,” his Kerala teammate Sachin Baby said.

Squads for Bangladesh series T20is

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.

Tests

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanju Samson
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp