Tamil Nadu U-16 pile on runs against Goa in Vijay Merchant clash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by Anirudh Krishnan (80), A Badrinath (86) and K Wafar (53 n.o) helped Tamil Nadu declare at 314/4 in 66 overs against Goa on the second day of their Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 South Zone match, in Tirunelveli on Thursday. Anirudh and Badrinath added 119 in 25.4 overs for the second wicket. This stand helped the hosts bag a lead of 190. Goa were 24/2 in 15 overs when play was stopped by bad light.

Brief scores: Goa 128 & 24/2 in 15 ovs vs TN 318/4 decl in 66 overs (A Badrinath 86, Anirudh Krishnan 80, K Wafar 53 n.o).

B&C Mills’ C Chinnamani took 5/20

Chinnamani shines

C Chinnamani’s 5/20 saw B &C Mills thrash Presidency College Athletic Association by 116 runs in their TNCA Sixth Division A Zone league match.Brief scores (Sixth Division A): Varsity Occasionals 131 in 30 ovs (KS Gowthaman 41, Sai Ashwin Shekar 37; K Sridhar 3/16) lost to Ashok Leyland Athletic Association 132/4 in 19.3 ovs (U Gunaseelan 47).

B&C Mills 220/5 in 30 ovs (LC Sekar 64, JB Raj 50, V Vikram Johnson 36) bt Presidency College Athletic Association 104 in 25.2 ovs (R Suresh 30; C Chinnamani 5/20, M Madhesh 3/36). Madras Indians Cricket Club 145 in 29.3 ovs (T Viswanathan 54; S Noor Mohamed 3/30) bt Jai Hind Cricket Club 143/3 in 27.2 ovs (D Sadasivam 47 n.o, T Samuel Durairaj 40 n.o, S Gokul 31).

Arya bags gold

Arya Sathish of Tamil Nadu won the junior kumite gold at the first Nishimura Cup karate tournament, in Santhome.Results (finals): Kumite: Junior: Boys: Arya Sathish (TN); Girls: Sujen Nessa (Assam). Senior: Boys: Sandeep Malpekar (Maharastra); Girls: Shree Nithi (TN). Veteran: Men: Kiran Nikam (Maharastra); Women: Adwtiya Borah (Karnataka). Kata: Veteran: Men: V Chandrasekar; Women: Adwtiya Borah (Karnataka).

SSN’s athletes felicitated

The SSN College students who did well in table tennis, squash, badminton, chess and tennis at the Anna University zonal and inter-zonal tournaments were felicitated by Kiran Nadar. She is the wife of SSN founder Shiv Nadar. Sportsmen who had won the championship title at MIT Summit 2019 (in Pune) were also honoured.