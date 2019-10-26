Coach, player arrested for fixing in KPL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Central Crime Branch (CCB), which is investigating the betting and match-fixing scandal in Karnataka Premier League (KPL) matches, has dug up more dirt connected with the tournament. Bengaluru Blasters bowling coach Vinu Prasad and batsman Vishwanathan were arrested on Friday, in another instance of alleged match-fixing.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said the duo allegedly fixed a KPL match last year between Bengaluru Blasters and Belagavi Panthers. “Vishwanathan had batted slowly, for which he got `5 lakh. Further investigations are on and a few bookies who were involved will be arrested soon.”Sources said the arrests were made based on information provided by Bhavesh Bafna, who was arrested earlier in connection with the scandal.

“Bafna was arrested for trying to book a Ballari Tuskers bowler. During interrogation, he admitted that he had also booked a Blasters batsman,” said an official.“He revealed that it was Vishwanathan who was booked through the team’s bowling coach Vinu Prasad. They had offered him `5 lakh if he wasted balls and got out after that. Accordingly, Vishwanathan played 17 balls and scored only nine before getting out against Panthers. Based on Bafna’s information, Prasad and Vishwanathan were arrested.”

CCB had arrested Ali Asfak Thara, owner of Panthers, in the first week of October. Later, police arrested Bafna. Another bookie, Sayyam, is absconding. “Going by the statements of the arrested persons, the number of arrests — which includes players — will go up. We are gathering evidence before making more arrests,” the official added.