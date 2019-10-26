Home Sport Cricket

Is Jasprit Bumrah switching to RCB? Mumbai Indians wins over Twitterati with response 

The picture went viral on social media and one user noticed star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah missing from the event and tried to poke fun at Mumbai Indians.

Published: 26th October 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians' players and management staff at the Diwali party. (Photo | Twitter/Mumbai Indians)

By Online Desk

Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians celebrated Diwali on Friday evening and tweeted a picture taken at a party hosted by owners Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. The party was attended by captain Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and coach Mahela Jayawardena among others. 

The picture went viral on social media and one user noticed star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah missing from the event. Poking fun at Mumbai Indians, the fan replied to the tweet asking if Bumrah was switching to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai Indians decided to reply to the tweet with a GIF of Rohit Sharma that read 'Stay Calm'.

Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan graced the occasion with their wives Hazel Keech and Sagarika Ghatge.

Bumrah will remain unavailable for the upcoming T20Is and Tests against Bangladesh next month as the Indian team management is keen on giving the pacer adequate rest keeping in mind the tours that lie ahead in 2020. 

The 25-year-old, who was diagnosed with a minor stress fracture in his lower back in September, is presently undergoing a rehabilitation process including visits to the National Cricket Academy and is being monitored by the BCCI’s medical team. In all likelihood, he will be back in India colours only by January.

TAGS
Royal Challengers Bangalore Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Diwali Party
