Kohli posts throwback picture with De Villiers, Morgan on Instagram to share this message

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a throwback picture with former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers and England captain Eoin Morgan, saying that rivalries stay on the field, but later the athletes should be able to laugh it off.

Kohli shared the picture on Instagram and captioned the post as "The beautiful thing about sport is that rivalries stay on the field and just with a smile and an open mind all tension between athletes can be put to rest. Play hard on the field but always be up for a laugh off it. What a blessing to have gotten to know so many amazing people through sport. @eoinmorgan16 @abdevilliers17".

Caption

India recently defeated South Africa 3-0 in the three-match Test series and with this, the team consolidated their position at the top of World Test Championship standings. The side now has 240 points from five matches.

During the recent Test series against South Africa, Kohli became the only Indian batsman with the most number of 200 plus scores. He had achieved the feat during the second Test against the Proteas.

Kohli also went past the 7000 runs mark in the series. The 30-year-old also surpassed former Australia batsman Don Bradman to record the most number of 150 plus scores as a captain. Kohli now has 9 scores of 150 plus while captaining India, whereas Bradman had 8 scores of more than 150. Australia's Michael Clarke, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, West Indies' Brian Lara and South Africa's Graeme Smith are next on the list with 7 scores of 150+ each.

Earlier this year, Kohli surpassed Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test captain.

The 30-year-old Kohli had 27 wins to his credit before the second Test match against West Indies, but with the win, Kohli took his tally to 28 wins in the longest format of the game.

The 30-year-old now has 29 wins from 49 matches as Test skipper. MS Dhoni had scripted 27 Test wins from 60 matches.