Place in team follows peace of mind for Umesh Yadav

RANCHI: An injury to Jasprit Bumrah gave Umesh Yadav the opportunity to make a comeback into the India Test side after almost a year. He replaced Hanuma Vihari in the second Test in Pune.

The Vidarbha pacer made an impactful return in India whites, striking at crucial moments to bag three wickets in each innings and helping the hosts thrash South Africa.The 31-year-old carried his good form to the third Test in Ranchi, and worked in tandem with Mohammed Shami to claim five wickets and complete his return in style.

A regular part of the Indian dressing room till last year, Umesh went out of favour after a mediocre show during India’s tour of Australia. He was dropped from the side after the Perth Test, which the visitors lost. Given his habit of spraying the ball around, he also lost his place in the limited-over squad. A T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam in February was his last international match before his return in the Freedom Trophy series.

During his time on the sidelines, Umesh kept polishing his bowling skills with former India pacer Subroto Banerjee.“We work on his line and length. A few adjustments were made and the results are there to see,” said Banerjee, who has been guiding Umesh for years at Vidarbha Cricket Academy. "He’s a gifted athlete. He’s also physically fit. That helps in implementing adjustments with ease and in minimal time. Cricket is a mental game and you need to be mentally strong to survive for a long period. It was all about making him think positive."

Former Vidarbha player and India junior selector Pritam Gandhe also had regular conversations with Umesh while he was out of the team. "Cricket is all about your mindset. He needs to work on his mindset as a lot of cricket can some times take a toll on your body and mind. Once that was sorted, he was ready for the team."

Umesh himself had credited Banerjee for his help after his three-wicket haul against West Indies A in a warm-up game in August. "He was very positive and that’s what you want. There are times when everything is going good."

"But your mind is distracted, thinking that things are not going the way you want them to go. To get away and think, that space of mind is important. I did the same. I went home, spoke to my coach, cleared my thoughts and got clarity." Virat Kohli too touched upon the preparations Umesh had put in on the psychological front. "One thing he has constantly worked on is his mindset," the India skipper said after winning the third Test. Umesh might be back for now, but a fight for his place awaits once Bumrah returns. But given the mental space he is in, he might find it easier this time.