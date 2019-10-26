Home Sport Cricket

Shortcuts won't help to realise your dreams: Sachin Tendulkar

The Road Safety World Series will be an annual T20 cricket tournament between legends of five cricket playing nations --Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and host India.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar feels there are no shortcuts to success and one has to work really hard in order to achieve his/her dream.

While interacting with the school students in Western Maharashtra on Friday, Tendulkar -- who is counted as one of the best batsmen the game has ever seen -- also revealed that he was not selected when he appeared for his first selection trials.

"When I was a student, the only thing in my mind was to play for India. My journey started at the age of eleven," Tendulkar said in Marathi.

"I even remember that when I went for my first selection trials, I was not selected by the selectors. They had said that he will need to work hard and improve his game.

"At that time I was disappointed because I thought I had batted well, but the result was not as per expectation and I was not selected. But after that my focus, commitment and capacity to work hard increased further. If you want to realise your dreams, then shortcuts won't help," he added.

Tendulkar, who went on to play 200 Tests and 463 ODIs in which he scored 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively, further credited his family and childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar for his stellar cricketing career which lasted almost two and a half decades.

"For my success in cricket, I owe it to my family - all the members. I will start with my parents, my brother Ajit and elder brother Nitin, who does not usually come forward, supported me," the 46-year-old said.

"My elder sister, who now resides in Pune after marriage, she supported me. In fact, my sister had presented the first cricket bat to me in my life.

"After marriage (wife) Anjali and (kids) Sara and Arjun and Anjali's parents supported me. My uncle and aunt, many people were there. And of course last but no the least Achrekar Sir," he added.

Tendulkar, along with other greats of the game like Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Jonty Rhodes, will be seen playing cricket once again at the Road Safety World Series scheduled to be held in India early next year.

