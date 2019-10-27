Bangladesh will be tougher: Former coach Dav Whatmore

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Bangladesh coach Dav Whatmore believes that the upcoming T20I series against India will be an exciting one. He feels that the visitors are a better side than South Africa, and that this is a good time for India to start trying out combinations for next year’s T20 World Cup. India are without the services of Virat Kohli (rested). Bangladesh will miss Tamim Iqbal. He opted out to be with his wife, who is expecting their second child. Imrul Kayes is his replacement. “The series will be an interesting one. Bangladesh are at the moment a better side than South Africa.

Their players have been in a lot of T20 leagues. That will come in handy for them. Plus, they have always been a dangerous side. They can upset calculations on a given day. So, no dull moments.” Many believe that Kohli’s absence will be come as a big relief for Bangladesh. “There is no doubt that he is the best batsman in the world, across all formats. His mere presence will be a big morale-booster for any team. But even without the services of Kohli, India are still a formidable side.

“The likes of Rohit Sharma are in great form. At home, India are a difficult proposition for any opposition. For Bangladesh, it will a big task, indeed.” Whatmore is pleased that his protege Shakib Al Hasan has gone on from strength to strength to become one of the finest all-rounders in the world, apart from leading his country from the front. “Happy for the way his career has progressed. At that time, I never thought that he will lead his country. But credit to him.

He is a vastly improved player who can walk into any team in the world. He has always been known to be a tight bowler with a penchant for big wickets. His batting has improved a lot in the last couple of years. “He is a complete all-rounder now. He was in good form in the World Cup. I am sure that a series against a top team like India will make him give his best,” said the 65-year-old.

The likes of Mustafizur Rahman, who hasn’t been in the best of form of late, will look to make an impression in the three T20Is. “He is a top-class bowler. The wickets could help him bowl quick. He will be key for Bangladesh’s success. Some Indian batsmen have struggled against left-arm seamers. If Mustafizur gets his lengths right and is consistent, he could be among wickets.”