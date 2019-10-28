Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board to consult players on Day/Night Test in India

If BCB replies positively, the second Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens would most likely host the Day/Night Test, beginning from November 22.

Published: 28th October 2019 12:58 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday confirmed that BCCI has requested them to play a day-night Test during the upcoming India tour and they will respond after consulting their players the and team management.

Newly-appointed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had recently said that skipper Virat Kohli was not averse to the idea of playing pink-ball Test.

BCB's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said the BCCI communicated the request few days back.

"They have proposed us and we will let them know after thinking a while. We received the letter two or three days (ago) and we will take a decision in this regard. We have not discussed about it. We will let them know about our decision within one or two days," Khan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said they want all stakeholders on board.

"At first we have to take the consent of the players and members of the team managements about it. It is totally a technical matter [playing day-night Test from skill perspective] and we have to consider that there is preparation required to play a Test with a pink ball," Chowdhury said.

If BCB replies positively, the second Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens would most likely host the Day/Night Test, beginning from November 22.

Bangladesh's tour will begin with a three-match Twenty20 series, starting November 3 at New Delhi.

The first Test is scheduled to be held at Indore from November 14.

