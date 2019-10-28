Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma lit up Diwali with love

Sharing the pictures on his Twitter handle, the Indian skipper left no stone unturned to express his fondness for his lady love.

The pictures came just after the couple stepped out to celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali with their close friends and family.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: One of the Bollywood's happening couple, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma exuded major romantic couple vibes while posing for the shutterbugs in their best traditional avatars.

In the pictures, which are just dripping love, a dapper Virat donned a white shirt paired with matching pants and an overcoat while a ravishing Anushka wore lehenga by Sabyasachi along with matching antique jewellery, which added oomph and panache to her outfit.

Sharing the pictures on his Twitter handle, the Indian skipper left no stone unturned to express his fondness for his lady love. In one of the pictures the couple looked adorable as they can be seen holding arms and laughing their hearts out together while in the remaining pictures, the power couple looked at each other in admiration.

"Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all," the 30-year-old player captioned the pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat is rested for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. in the absence of Kohli, Rohit Sharma will captain the side in the shortest format of the game.

India recently defeated South Africa 3-0 in the three-match Test series and with that feat; the team consolidated their position at the top of World Test Championship standings. The side now has 240 points from five matches.

During the recent Test series against South Africa, Kohli became the only Indian batsman with the most number of 200 plus scores. He had achieved the feat during the second Test against the Proteas.

Kohli also went past the 7000 runs mark in the series. The 30-year-old also surpassed former Australia batsman Don Bradman to record the most number of 150 plus scores as a captain.

Australia's Michael Clarke, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, West Indies' Brian Lara, and South Africa's Graeme Smith are next on the list with 7 scores of 150 plus each.

Earlier this year, Kohli surpassed Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test captain.

On the other hand, Anushka who was last seen in 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan has not announced any project till now.

